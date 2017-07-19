Like mother, like daughter! Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte arrived in Berlin on July 19 and looked super adorable in matching blue dresses. Charlotte is growing up to be a fashionista just like mom!

Kate Middleton, 35, and Princess Charlotte, 2, are off on the next stop of their royal tour! The mother-daughter duo stepped off a plane in Berlin looking identical in pretty blue dresses. Kate wore a bespoke royal blue coat and lace dress by Catherine Walker, while Princess Charlotte matched her mommy in a blue floral dress. She also coordinated white ankle socks and navy flats. Charlotte also had an adorable little blue bow pinned in her light brown hair. So cute! Charlotte rocked blue from head to toe!

Princess Charlotte walked hand-in-hand with mommy as Kate greeted people at Berlin Tegel Airport. The little princess also received a small bouquet of flowers from German gov rep Till Knorn. She held them like a pro — just like mom! Charlotte had a cute little smile on her face the whole time! The mother-daughter duo was joined by Prince William, 35, and Prince George, 3, who were also matching in blue and navy. Prince George seemed a little tired when he stepped out onto the tarmac. He rubbed his eyes and leaned on his hand as he walked with dad. We feel you, Prince George!

When the royal family arrived in Poland on July 17, Charlotte looked adorable in a red floral dress. The princess definitely has a thing for florals! Berlin is the latest stop for the family on their 5-day tour. They’ll also be heading to the Germany city of Heidelberg and end their tour in Hamburg. We can’t wait to see what Princess Charlotte wears next!

