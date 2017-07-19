Princess Charlotte Crawls & Falls Up Stairs Of Private Jet With Kate Middleton: Adorable Pics

Princess Charlotte is SUCH a cutie! Determined to climb onto the royal plane without any help, the 2-year-old toppled over but still managed to walk up the steps all by herself! See the sweet pics here & prepare for cuteness overload.

Matching with her mama, Kate Middleton, 35, Princess Charlotte, 2, made quite a splash in Berlin during the German leg of her family’s royal tour. The mini princess looked beyond precious in her tiny blue dress and matching shoes, while Kate stunned in a royal blue frock, matching coat, and signature nude heels. But while the mommy-daughter duo made a cute pair, Charlotte seemed to have a streak of independence as she tried to board the royal jet with no help from her famous mom. Despite taking a tumble on the steps though, the 2-year-old did manage to get to the top alone! Click here to see more pics from the Royal’s European tour.

At one point while climbing the stairs, Charlotte fell over completely, exposing her baby bloomers! Of course her adorable “wardrobe malfunction” was super sweet though, and we love how her bloomers perfectly matched her patterned dress. Both Charlotte and her older brother Prince George, 3, were seen for the second time this week during the outing on July 19, as the family began the third day of their five-day tour. Before Charlotte tripped on her way back into the plane, George was spotted tugging on his dad’s arm — seemingly anxious to board the plane as well.

George, who’s turning four this weekend, pulled impatiently on Prince William‘s, 35, arm as he and his wife said goodbye to dignitaries at Warsaw airport. After the royals shook hands with their hosts, Charlotte rushed up the stairs after her big brother, which may have been why she tripped in the first place. Kate and Wills left Warsaw this morning with their adorable little ones after spending the first half of the week in Poland.

Princess Charlotte accepts a mini bouquet of flowers upon landing in Berlin and carries them on the tarmac. https://t.co/i2pdmHfWvW pic.twitter.com/1KfXiY9lIR — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love seeing George and Charlotte touring with their parents in Poland? How adorable is Charlotte in this blue dress?