Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: It’s More Likely They’ll Elope Than Have TV Wedding

Prince Harry’s reportedly itching to marry Meghan Markle, but he doesn’t want to make it a big deal. Instead, Harry’s apparently trying to convince his love to elope!

All the pomp and circumstance of getting married at Westminster Abbey isn’t Prince Harry‘s first choice when he (hopefully) marries girlfriend Meghan Markle, 35. He’s leaving the massive nuptials to brother Prince Harry, 35, a source told US Weekly. Harry reportedly wants an intimate ceremony with Meghan, instead. It would be just him and his reportedly soon-to-be fiancée on an idyllic beach!

Harry’s allegedly suggested to Meghan that they could not only get engaged soon, but marry! He apparently told her that “they could get married somewhere private and elope rather than having a showy wedding,” according to a source who spoke to US Weekly. While one source said that their “money is on a fall engagement,” another reckoned that he could propose as soon as August 4, Meghan’s birthday! Not only would it be romantic gesture on her 36th birthday, it would hold extra significance for Harry.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in August 1997 after getting in a horrific car crash in Paris. Every August, Harry reportedly feels down remembering what happened, and “he feels getting engaged will lift that gloom forever because he will be able to associate August with something joyful,” a source told the magazine. That’s so sweet and meaningful move!

The prince hasn’t kept it secret that he’s not fond of royal life. Harry does his own grocery shopping and lives away from his brother, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 35. He’s traveled all the way to Toronto, where Meghan films Suits, by himself to spend time at home just cooking and watching TV like any normal couple. Getting married at Westminster Abbey (William and Kate had 2000 guests at their wedding!) is out of character for the prince, but he may be tied to tradition — whether he likes the crown or not.

HollywoodLifers, do you think prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married soon? Let us know!