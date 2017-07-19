Prince George Looks Ready For A Nap In Adorable New Photos From Royal Trip

We feel you, Prince George! The little one is apparently very exhausted from his press tour — these new pics show him wiping his eyes and looking in need for a cat nap with the royal family in Berlin!

Prince George, 3, is not impressed! In new photos of Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte, George wipes his eyes while his dad speaks to the welcoming committee at the Berlin Tegel Airport. Of course, it’s been a busy few days, as the royal family have been on a tour for days and are now kicking off the German leg with a visit to the Brandenberg Gate and the Holocaust Memorial.

The family was also adorably color coordinated once again — Kate looked absolutely stunning in a blue coat and lace dress by Catherine Walker, that perfectly matched William’s tie, while Prince George wore dark shorts with a light blue button-up striped shirt. Princess Charlotte looked adorable and couldn’t stop smiling in a blue and white floral dress with blue shoes and a blue bow in her hair. She even happily shook hands with British defense Rob Rider, and was given a small bouquet of flowers by German gov rep Till Knorn!

As we previously told you, Kate was given a present for a newborn on Monday, and joked to her husband, “We will just have to have more babies!” Reports have been claiming for a few months that the royal family may be growing soon — but that Kate is a little worried about their daughter. “Charlotte loves being the center of attention and is strong-minded. George is more laid-back,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “Kate doesn’t want to stop at three… she has told pals she wants four children before she’s 40 years old.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Prince George looks adorable?!