Prince George: 8 Times He Insisted On Acting Like A Normal Kid Despite Being Future King

Let’s be real, Prince George was all of us when arriving in Berlin & acting MORE than a little restless. From tantrums to eye rubbing, the young royal def has his moments of acting, well, not so royal. Check them out here & prepare to LOL.

Being a Royal is harder than it looks — just ask Prince George, 3! While the adorable tot is usually on his best behavior when out with mom Kate Middleton, 35, and dad Prince William, 35, he can’t help but misbehave from time to time — he IS after all, a small child! Reminding the public that he’s truly just a regular kid, George has been caught on camera crying hysterically, being scolded by his mom, stealing a toy from another child, and more. And honestly, we love how real the future king continues to be. Click here to see pics from the Royal’s European tour.

After landing in Berlin this week, George charmed fans when he tugged on his dad’s arm as William and Kate met with officials. The youngster also appeared shy and sleepy — even rubbing his eyes and making silly faces while greeting his family’s hosts. Perhaps the little Prince’s biggest DGAF moment to date though was last summer when he had a full blown temper tantrum while visiting the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire. Only two years old at the time, the toddler proved to get overwhelmed as the day wore on, and he became fussy, eventually bursting into tears.

And who can forget the epic moment when a 9-month-old Prince George stole a toy from another baby he was meant to be playing with at his first EVER public engagement! The cutie ended up grabbing a little girl’s Mary-Lou doll, which caused her to cry, but of course all was well after George went on a crawl-around and showed off how adorable he is! More recently, George even showed off his rebellious side at his aunt, Pippa Middleton‘s, 33, wedding.

When you're 3yrs old & your parents take you to a grey airport, then won't stop talking to boring people, by Prince George #RoyalVisitPoland pic.twitter.com/uxI8Ej1CJt — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 17, 2017

Towards the end of the ceremony, which George served as a page boy in, the little one appeared to get a bit restless — understandably so! George was even spotted breaking down in tears outside the church, and had to be scolded by his mom. And while the “stern talking to” didn’t last long, George came out of it looking a bit abashed. Hang in there, buddy! Next for Prince George, we look forward to celebrating his fourth birthday this upcoming weekend on July 22!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love watching Prince George grow up? Isn’t he the cutest?