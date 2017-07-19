Pink Is Mom Shamed For Cooking While Wearing Her 7-Month Baby: It’s ‘Dangerous’

Celebrities aren’t immune from being mommy-shamed and Pink is the latest mother to suffer the wrath of judgy parents. The singer is being scolded for cooking with while holding her baby son.

You’d think that the sight of Pink cooking a good healthy meal for her family would be something that other moms would praise. WRONG! The 37-year-old singer posted a photo on July 17 captioned “Dinner time” where she was sauteing veggies in a pan while holding seven-month-old son Jameson in a chest carrier so her hands were free. Her six-year-old daughter Willow looked on curiously as she climbed up on the countertop next to the stove and it was truly a family cooking event. Unfortunately Pink’s domestic bliss became the target of mommy-shamers who said that holding her baby near the hot stove was way too dangerous!

“Cute photo but please don’t cook wearing the baby. I’ve read some really horrific stories about terrible accidents that have occurred doing this,” one user wrote, while another person’s two cents came with advice! “I babywear all the time except when I’m cooking hot meals. The better alternative, I suppose if you really must, would be wearing the baby on your back. Not directly facing the hot stove.”

After word got out that Pink was being victimized by shamers, fans and fellow moms came to her rescue. “Keeping it real ..Us mammas now how to kick ass with multitasking!” one user wrote in the comments while another said, “Kudos for being an active part of your kids life! Most women in your position would have a nanny! Continuing being a badass and giving your children a normal childhood!” GREAT point! She’s worth millions and instead of having a private chef, she’s cooking her own meals while watching over her kids instead of pawning them off on help. You go Pink!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was wrong for people to have mommy-shamed Pink over cooking with her son strapped to her chest?