Kim Kardashian’s Ex Reggie Bush’s Daughter Looks Eerily Similar To North West: Wild Pics

Fans are freaking out over how much North West & Reggie Bush’s daughter Briseis look alike! And we have to say, their resemblance is uncanny. Even more shocking, the similarities between both families don’t stop with the daughters!

While Kim Kardashian, 36, and Reggie Bush, 32, broke up in 2010 after dating for three years, Reggie has been giving fans major deja vu every time he steps out with his family! Yes, Reggie’s wife, Lilit Avagyan, 29, is a mirror image of his famous ex, but people have also recently been pointing out via Twitter that their daughter, Briseis Bush, 4, could be Kim and Kanye West‘s, 40, daughter North‘s, 4, twin! Taking a look at photos of each fam, it IS pretty crazy just how similar the two are — is anyone else doing a double take? Click here to see pics of Reggie Bush.

Not only are North and Briseis only one month apart in age, they both have little brothers too. Uriah Bush turned two years old earlier this month while Saint West will turn two in December. And in case you were wondering, they too have VERY similar looks. “I bet you thought this was Kim, North, & Saint…” one Twitter-user posted on social media along with a pic of Lilit, Briseis, and Uriah. “This is Reggie Bush Wife, daughter & son … lol #mindfuck.”

Another fan shared, “It’s so creepy how much Reggie Bush’s daughter looks like North West.” While another said, “Still freaks me out how much Reggie Bush’s wife looks like Kim K and his daughter looks like North.” But if their identical looks weren’t wild enough, Reggie and Kim both married their current spouses in the year 2014. And right away, fans pointed out just how much Lilit looks like Kim. So it’s no surprise their kids ended up being nearly identical to each other! Check out our photo gallery above to see just how far their similarities go.

Married Kim K lookalike.

Gave birth to North lookalike. Reggie Bush did that. pic.twitter.com/G6r9eap2qR — Kofi Wiredu™ (@Wiredu_) July 12, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you amazed by how similar Kim’s and Reggie’s families look?