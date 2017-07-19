Nina Dobrev’s Insanely Toned Arms For Reebok Campaign — 5 Arm Exercises You Can Do Now

Nina Dobrev has joined forces with Reebok to inspire women to transform their minds and bodies through fitness. Read about their collab and follow these 5 exercises for toned arms like Nina below!

Nina Dobrev has partnered with Reebok and Les Mills to inspire women to be the best version of themselves. “Days on set are long but I always prioritize a healthy lifestyle,” Nina said in a press release on July 18. “Working out helps me maintain balance, and really lets me relax and recharge. I’ll get together with friends and hit a class. You can’t beat working out as a group: you push each other to go further and there’s a real sense of empowerment that makes you feel part of a community.” In her new campaign with Reebok, Nina is wearing the clothing collab and it has some seriously cool pieces! The line features tanks, leggings, baseball hats, sports bras, and more!

If you want to look awesome in a tank top like Nina, try these arm workouts from Les Mills Master Trainer Lissa Bankston. She says weight training is the way to go for lean, strong arms. See her demonstrating the moves here:

“Do 10 reps of each move, then repeat the whole sequence three times through:

1. Triple Dead Row

Bend the knees and sit your butt back. Slide the bar to knee level by tipping forward from the hip and then row upwards toward your belly button. Keep your elbows back during the row and bring the bar back down toward the knees. Perform 3 rows then return to standing and repeat.”

“2. Bicep Curl with Plate: Start with weights by your sides at arm’s length. Keep elbows close to your body and curl the weights towards the front of your shoulders and bring back down.

3. Tricep Dips: Position hands shoulder-width apart on a table or bench. Extend legs out in front of you so they are bent and straighten your arms. Slowly bend your elbows and lower your body toward the floor, once you are close to the end of the movement slowly press up to the start position.

4. Tricep Push Ups: Lie on the floor in plank position with hands shoulder width. Lower yourself toward the ground until your chest is level with your elbows. Then push yourself back up to the starting position using only your arms.

5. Plate Snatch: Start in standing position with plate held in front of you at arms length. Then in one full movement, jump forward with legs in a squat position and lift plate overhead. Hold. Then jump back to starting position.”

Nina joins Gigi Hadid as a Reebok ambassador!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Nina Dobrev for Reebok?