‘World Of Dance’: Ne-Yo Admits What Shocked Him About Co-Judge Jennifer Lopez

We all know Jenny from the Block is a hard worker — but Ne-Yo was absolutely blown away by her when he joined ‘World of Dance!’

“Jennifer Lopez is literally the hardest working woman in show business. She has like 79 jobs! I have to give her and her team props — I don’t know how she has time for it all,” Ne-Yo told HollywoodLife.com exclusively while promoting his recent partnership with Pampers. Of course he now works with her on NBC’s hit show, World of Dance, and he told us that if you’ve heard anything negative about the 47-year-old, you’re wrong!

“You’d think she’d be a complete diva, but she’s not. She’s super down to earth. She’s literally Jenny From The Block,” Ne-Yo, 37, said. “I know that’s cliche, but it’s true! She’s so humble and it’s shocking. I expected her to be more high maintenance than she actually is. It’s refreshing.”

This actually doesn’t come as much of a surprise to us, as you can see on the show Jennifer really does care about the contestants, and really wants to help them not only win, but become better dancers and people. In this week’s episode, the judge cuts began and JLo was the mentor for the Juniors while Ne-Yo worked with the Teams. Of course, they both connected personally with the groups.

But JLo’s not the only one who’s doing 100 things at once — Ne-Yo is also balancing parenthood as his son just recently turned one! “He has a few words — he knows ‘no.’ He’s very good at saying ‘no.’ He knows his name too. He literally runs around the house screaming ‘SJ,'” Ne-Yo told us. “It’s cute, but after a few hours it’s like, ‘Okay, you’re happy, you know your name.’ He started walking around eight months, but it didn’t take him long after that to start running. He’s already climbing! He has zero fear. He will jump off the couch with no regard for the consequences. You cannot take your eyes off this little dude — gotta keep a very close eye on this one. He’s very energetic.”

World of Dance, which has already been picked up for a second season, airs on Tuesday nights at 10PM ET on NBC.