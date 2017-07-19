National Hot Dog Day: How To Score Freebies & Deals On Tasty Franks

Happy National Hot Dog Day! So many restaurants and chains are offering freebies and amazing deals on July 19. Find out how you can get your hands on a tasty frank!

Everyone loves hot dogs. They’re America’s favorite food. The nation is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on July 19 in a big way. Participating Burger King locations are selling classic grilled hot dogs for 79 cents each throughout all of July. July is National Hot Dog Month!

Are you ready for free dogs? Well, you better get ready. At Dog Haus, which has multiple locations in the southern California area and around the country, you can get a free hot dog on July 19 when you purchase one hot dog at a regular price. At Kangaroo Express, free ball park hot dogs will be available to members of the military on July 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hot dogs will be 50 cents for everyone else.

For all you Sonic fans out there, the drive-in fast food restaurant is selling the All-American & Chili Cheese Coney dogs for $1 each on July 19. Circle K is selling hot dogs for $1 through July 23 for National Hot Dog Week at participating southeast locations. Hwy 55 Burgers will be offering hot dogs at 99 cents each for those of you who are members of the My Hwy 55 Rewards program and guests who download the app. There are tons of places you can get free and discounted franks on National Hot Dog Day!

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans purchase 350 million pounds of hot dogs at retail stores in a year. The southern United States eats the most hot dogs. New York City residents purchase more hot dogs — over $101 billion dollars worth — at retail outlets, more than any other city in the country.

