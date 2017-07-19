The 3 Must Have Accessories You Need To Transform Your Look From Day To Night This Summer

Dressing up your look from day-to-night can be tough, but luckily, celeb stylist, Aimee Croysdill, shared the 3 must-have accessories to instantly transform your look & you have to read her tips!

If you’re sick of the heatwave this summer and are looking for different ways to dress up your office outfit from desk-to-dinner, look no further. We caught up with celebrity stylist, Aimee Croysdill, whose clients include Laura Haddock and Charlotte Riley, on all things desk-to-dinner and her tips are incredible. Plus, for those of you who love wearing jeans and aren’t sure if they’re appropriate for work or how you can dress them up for work, she has tips on that too.

3 Key Accessories You Need To Transform Your Look From Desk-to-Dinner This Summer:

1. “I love a little drawstring purse bag. Prada, Dries Van Noten and Racil have done some beautiful ones this season. They make any day time look feel more evening and delicate, especially a velvet black one. They also fit perfectly into any laptop bag or shopper bag so you can whip it out in the evening, decant your lippy and phone then leave your day bag at the cloakroom or in the office!”

2. “Match that with a great double breasted oversized blazer or tuxedo jacket caped on your shoulders and you’ll feel effortlessly cool.”

3. “Neck scarves are also great to use in the day tied round your neck to get a Parisian edge then at night you can re tie it so it looks like a thick choker. This can make the simplicity of outfits have a more evening chic feel. If it doesn’t work with the neckline of your top then tying it in a bow to your handbag strap can add an evening feel or even bound it round your ponytail or bun. Check out Dee April for the perfect silk scarf.”

How Can You Dress Up Jeans To Make Them Office Appropriate?

“As a massive jeans lover I can safely say that jeans should be allowed anywhere! I love a good block heel or mule with jeans and an oversized shirt to make them feel a bit more clean cut. Tucking one side of an oversized shirt in and leaving the other hanging gives it a disheveled but formal feel. The bigger the cuffs the better.”

If you have a super corporate job but want to incorporate your fashion sense, it’s easy: “Fun shoes are always a great way of telling someone’s dress sense. I think you can really bring out your personality with a statement shoe. This way you stay corporate on top and be you on your toes!”

What do you guys think of these tips? Will you try them out this summer?