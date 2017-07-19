Roman holiday, indeed! Michelle Williams was spotted kissing a mystery man in one of the most romantic cities in the world on July 15, and you can see the steamy new pics here.

Michelle Williams, 36, strolled around the Campo De’Fiori street market in Rome with her 11-year-old daughter Matilda…and a handsome mystery man! The couple walked hand in hand on the sunny day, and were photographed sharing a sweet smooch. Ooh! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF MICHELLE WILLIAMS KISSING A NEW MYSTERY MAN.

Michelle looked gorgeous in a pair of high-waisted denim pants, a saffron off-shoulder Apiece Apart top and classic wayfarer sunnies. Her new beau wasn’t so bad himself in a blue graphic printed tee and khaki shorts, and we have to say that they look very good together!

The threesome also stepped out later that evening for dinner at Pierluigi’s restaurant in Rome, and the My Week With Marilyn actress looked absolutely blissful as she held hands with her new SO once again. Whoever he is, he’s already in with the fam — that’s for sure! You can see those photos here.

Michelle flew out her loved ones as she films All The Money In the World in Rome, and we’re thrilled to see that she’s appeared to find romance once again. Michelle dated author Jonathan Safran Foer in 2015, but it’s pretty clear that their relationship has since fizzled. We can’t wait to find out who this new hunk is!

