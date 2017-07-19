Going out with a bang? For her final Las Vegas residency performance, Mariah Carey tried to prove that she’s the ultimate dancing queen — mere hours after a video of her lackluster show went viral.

Mariah Carey, 47, is more than just a singer, she’s a showgirl! Fans expected to be blown away by her performance at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas but were shockingly let down when she hit the stage on July 17. Instead of singing, dancing, or doing anything she’s supposed to during a concert, the “We Belong Together” songstress moved like a robot with dying batteries. Is this really the Mariah we’ve come to love? No way! She totally turned things around the following night for her FINAL residency performance and did her best to prove that she’s still the ultimate dancing queen.

On the night of July 18, the blonde beauty had a little more pep in her step as she twirled with her backup dancers in a glitzy leotard covered in diamonds. She also mingled with the crowd, grabbing out to them and holding their hands while singing her heart out. Mariah even took it one step further by actually coming down from the stage and walking through the audience — with her billions of bodyguards leading the way of course. Diehard fans finally got what they paid for! The real, fun-loving Mariah came out and was insanely nice to everyone and let them take all the pictures and selfies they wanted (watch below).

Thank goodness this wasn’t another New Year’s Eve fiasco! Remember when the pop star bailed on the Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve performance because of technical difficulties? The playlist messed up on live television and her lip syncing was revealed the whole country on such a monumental night! She tried to recover, but the lyrics and music got so mixed up that she had no idea what to do except quit. That video also went viral.

HollywoodLifers, do you still think Mariah is a true dancing queen after her concert fail?