Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Agree They ‘Can’t Live Without Each Other’: More In Love Than Ever

It’s nothing but blue skies and smooth sailing for Ariana Grande, 24, and Mac Miller, 25, as the couple approaches their one year anniversary in August. “Everything is perfect with them, they were very much in love beforehand and it only enhanced after the Manchester tragedy. There aren’t any problems in their relationship, all is well. They are a strong couple,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The rapper was by her side as she emotionally coped with the May 22 bombing outside of her concert that left 22 fans dead. He was there to kiss her and hold her in his arms the second she got off the plane after flying home to Florida following the horrific attack, and now they’re closer than ever.

“They hang out with each other a lot. They always see each other even through work responsibilities. And even when they are not together it is a full absence makes the heart grow fonder vibe. They text and talk and are always in contact one way or another. Honestly, ever since Manchester they have repeatedly expressed that they can’t live without each other and have made things better than they already were,” our insider continues.

“He really proved himself to her through that. He makes her laugh and he is the one person that treats her like a normal person in a business where there is so many fake people. They trust each other. He is a genuine guy and she appreciates everything he does because it comes from a really great place,” our source adds. These two lovebirds have been the picture of happiness ever since they confirmed their relationship in Sept. 2016 after being spotted making out the month before. He even joined her onstage for a surprise duet at the #OneLoveManchester concert June 4 that raised money to help victims of the concert bombing. Now that’s romance!

