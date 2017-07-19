Lamar Odom Confirms He’s Writing A Tell-All: What Will He Say About Khloe?

Lamar Odom’s about to deliver a literary slam dunk, as the NBA champ is writing an autobiography. LO EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that ‘everything’ will be in his book – so what will he write about his ex, Khloe Kardashian?

He’s already conquered the NBA, winning two titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, Lamar Odom, 37, is taking on The New York Times’ best sellers list, as this former NBA star is putting out a tell-all. “I have a book coming out,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com while attending the 2017 Kids’ Choice Sports awards. “[It’s an] autobiography of my life…looking forward to that.” For those who wonder if he’ll hold anything back, Lamar says that nothing is off the table. “Everything! Everything! Just everything! Open about everything, everything that has been going on in my life! About the facts!”

Huh. While Lamar has plenty to talk about – his tenure in the NBA or his terrifying 2015 overdose in a Nevada brothel – many fans will be wondering what exactly he’s going to say about Khloe Kardashian, 33. LO has already dished some dirt about his marriage to the reality television superstar, but he didn’t drag his ex-wife. Instead, in what may be a preview of his forthcoming autobiography, Lamar took responsibility for ruining their marriage! “Everything we went through that was negative was my fault,” Lamar said while talking with Us Weekly. LO even confessed to cheating on Khloe and how he tried to hide his drug use from her.

Though, not everyone things that Lamar is solely to blame for the trouble marriage. Destiny Odom, his 18-year-old daughter, said that her father’s marriage to Khloe was a “toxic relationship,” because he was addicted with the attention that he got while being Mr. Khloe Kardashian. Destiny doesn’t have to worry about Lamar falling back into that “toxic” situation, as he has publicly stated that he wouldn’t get back with Khloe even if she asked. LO said that, after all they’ve been through, staying apart would be “the best for both of us.”

Khloe’s not the only Kardashian who might make an appearance in Lamar’s autobiography. Rob Kardashian, 30, and Lamar used to be the tightest of bros, but Lamar admitted that he and Khloe’s brother are no longer on speaking terms. How sad. Still, despite this rift, LO sent some love to Rob (who continues to deal with the fallout over his breakup with Blac Chyna, 29.) Lamar told Rob to “stay strong” during all this drama. Hopefully, Rob takes Lamar’s advice – and hopefully, both he and his sister buy a copy of his book as a show of support.

