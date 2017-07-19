Kylie Jenner Unveils Her New Wax Figure & It Looks Exactly Like Her — Wild Pics

Something’s different about you, Kylie Jenner! Oh, wait — it’s not actually her, but her new wax figure. See the crazy pics of Kylie’s lookalike right here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, posed with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, CA on July 18, and the likeness is just freaky! Seriously, tell us you’re not just a little put off by it. Click through the gallery, attached, to see more pics of Kylie’s eerily accurate doppelgänger!

Kylie’s figure has her exact measurements, of course, and it wears the stunning Balmain crystal gown with sexy cutouts and silver stilettos that Kylie sported at the Manus x Machina-themed Met Ball in May 2016. Kylie had to go through a lengthy process in February 2017, posing in tight spandex and heels, so the wax museum could get all of the details right. It took half a year to complete, and it was definitely worth the wait! Oh, and it cost $350,000 to make, according to the museum. How wild is that?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also used the opportunity to troll her fam via FaceTime once the figure was unveiled. “I made her FaceTime my whole family…fooled everyone,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a selfie of her with her figure. Hilarious!

Kylie has joined the ranks of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kanye West, all of whom have figures at the museum, too. It’s a big career milestone, and we’re sure everyone is proud of the lip kit mogul. Welcome to the fam, Kylie-Lite!

