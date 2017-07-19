Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Nipples In Sexy White Dress — Tempting Travis Scott?

Damn, girl! Kylie Jenner just shared a pic of herself in a white dress that leaves very little to the imagination! Could she be teasing Travis Scott?!

Another day, another photo from Kylie Jenner, 19, that we just can’t stop looking at! The reality star posted a few snaps of herself lounging in a chair while wearing a white dress that highlights her picture-perfect curves and teases her nipples! How do you look away?! Could the makeup mogul be tempting Travis Scott, 25, with the racy candids?! If so, then Kylie knows exactly what she’s doing! Here’s some of Kylie’s hottest moments!

Despite rumblings that Kylie and Travis’ romance was headed downhill a video surfaced on July 12 of the pair locking lips at a gas station and Travis getting handfuls of Kylie’s famous booty! So this hot-and-heavy relationship is definitely still going strong! In fact, rumor has it the “Goosebumps” rapper has big plans for Kylie’s 20th birthday on Aug. 10! So, what does he have in mind? “He actually has a break in his tour from August 9 – 25, so he’s planning on taking Kylie away somewhere super romantic,” a source previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. What a way to ring in your twenties!

Can’t get enough Kylie?! Well then you should drop by Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, CA to check out the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star’s strikingly accurate wax figure! It’s totally spot on! Kylie herself paid a visit for the statue’s grand unveiling and seeing the media maven next to the work of art is intense…in a good way! The wax figure is fittingly dazzling in a Balmain crystal gown with sexy cutouts. At first glance, it’s seriously hard to tell which is which! Seeing double, Travis?

