Kylie Jenner Missed Kendall While Filming ‘Life of Kylie’: Would They Do Spin-Off Together?

Not having Kendall on set while filming ‘Life of Kylie’ stressed Kylie Jenner out SO much, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Next time around, would the sisters film their own reality show?

You’d think Kylie Jenner, 19, would be on top of the world right now. She’s filming her own reality show, Life of Kylie, and her career’s never been hotter. But she misses sister Kendall Jenner, 21, too much to really enjoy the moment. She’s used to doing everything with her sister, but this new reality show is all Kylie — and no Kendall! It’s almost too much for the cosmetics queen to handle.

“Kylie is very nervous about her show. This is the first time she’s ever done anything like this on her own, without Kendall by her side and it’s incredibly intimidating,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Doing everything with Kendall always gave her such a huge security blanket, but now she’s all on her own and it’s an unimaginable amount of pressure. She knew going in that this would be nerve wracking, but she never expected to feel this kind of pressure.

“Doing this show is much scarier than anything she’s ever done because she’s putting so much of herself out there. Her confidence will be shattered if her show isn’t a hit,” the source told us. “She’s also an executive producer on the show, so she’s dealing with stuff she never had to do on any of the other shows in the past. Her mom [Kris Jenner] is making her be much more responsible. The show still isn’t finished editing; they’re doing reshoots as we speak because Kylie is such a perfectionist and she’s worried they don’t have enough [footage]. She’s trying to play it cool but she’s completely freaking out.”

We have the perfect solution. After Life of Kylie, the sisters should totally film a spinoff together! Keeping Up With The Kardashians features the Jenners plenty, but let’s be real — it’s about Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian first and foremost. It’s time for Kylie and Kendall to shine. Think Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, or Kourtney and Kim Take New York. It’s clear that the formula works! And after Life of Kylie surely becomes a huge success, Dash fans are going to be dying for more. Would they join forces for a spinoff? Fingers crossed!

