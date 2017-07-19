Kylie Jenner Stars In New Beats by Dr. Dre X Balmain Campaign — See The Stunning Pics

This is the most exciting news ever! Beats by Dr. Dre & Balmain just launched a new headphone collection together & Kylie Jenner is the star of the campaign! You have to see these amazing photos!

Kylie Jenner, 19, was just revealed as the star of the new Beats by Dr. Dre and Balmain campaign and it’s everything. The Beats by Dr. Dre campaign is for the brand’s new collaboration with Balmain for Special Edition Beats headphones. Beats by Dr. Dre and Balmain announced a new collaboration featuring two exclusive custom designs of Beats’ popular Powerbeats3 Wireless and Beats Studio Wireless headphones. “Driven by Beats and Balmain’s love and appreciation for music, the collection celebrates today’s diverse, opinionated and innovative lovers of music and fashion.” Who better to be the star of the campaign then Kylie Jenner herself?

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain creative director, and good friend of the Jenner/Kardashian gang, said in a statement, “Anyone who’s been following the story so far knows that there are two basic truths about our unique DNA: Balmain celebrates the strength and beauty inherent in diversity and sees fashion as inseparable from music. Knowing that Beats is just as dedicated to these same core values made saying ‘yes’ to our partnership a very easy decision. Seeing music and fashion as completely intertwined simply reflects how my generation grew up—we simply cannot conceive of one without a full helping of the other. Beats gets that, too. It’s obvious that the brand agrees with me that the best of music can only be paired with the best in design.”

To accompany the release of the collection, the two brands launched a new visually stunning campaign featuring Kylie, “that beautifully and effortlessly brings Olivier’s vision of an ethereal urban safari to life.” Kylie is so excited about the campaign, gushing, “Beats are my favorite headphones, so this is something I’m passionate about and I’m excited to be a part of this campaign. Music means so much to me. I can put on a song and just escape. I think a lot of people can relate to that feeling. No matter what you’re going through, when you put on a song that you love, and that you just connect with, it can change your whole mood and just lift you up, even if it’s just for a few minutes… I love that escape music gives us.”

Both the Beats Studio Wireless and Powerbeats3 Wireless are finished in Khaki and Safari colors with metallic gold accents, to represent Olivier’s vision of a dreamlike urban safari. Each comes with a matching suede case adorned with a Balmain plaque and the Balmain coin zipper pull & the collection will officially be available on July 19th.

