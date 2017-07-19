How Kris Jenner Feels About O.J. Simpson Being Up For Parole

Tensions between Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson date back to 1994. With his parole hearing set for July 20, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the momager feels knowing he may walk free.

Long before Kris Jenner, 61, became a reality star and a successful momager, she was one of the many affected by the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. Justice caught up with O.J. Simpson, 70, in September 2007 when he was convinced for a crime entirely unrelated to his ex-wife’s mysterious death. Many thought he would serve life in prison, but now he’s scheduled for a parole hearing on July 20 and could walk free. The mother-of-six, who was considered Nicole’s closest friend, has some very strong opinions on the matter. “She thinks he should remain in jail,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In the chance that he does walk free, Kris would not be scared with him being a free man.”

O.J. was never found guilty of murdering Nicole thanks to his team of lawyers, including Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian — who was already divorced from Kris at the time. Even though there are still so many questions surrounding her friend’s death, the momager has “zero interest in reaching out to O.J in any way, nor would he be welcomed into anything she does moving forward,” the source continues. “That would extend to her entire family as well. Kris will obviously monitor the hearing but she will always be on Nicole’s side of things. O.J. is not someone she wants in her life, whether he’s in jail or a free man.”

Interestingly enough, Kris has actually come in close quarters with a member of O.J.’s defense “dream team.” Son Rob Kardashian has teamed up with Shapiro to fight against Blac Chyna in the revenge porn case. Shapiro reportedly spoke on Rob’s behalf during their July 10 court case, during which Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, asked for a temporary restraining order against the first-time father. Since Shapiro managed to get O.J off scot-free, imagine what he can do for Rob.

