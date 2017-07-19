Get Kourtney Kardashian’s Flat Abs — How To Lose 5 Pounds Fast

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian is the hottest mom ever & her body is incredible! She shared her secret trick for how she gets flat abs & you have to find out what she does!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, looks better than ever and sometimes we forget that she’s a mother-of-three. Not only does Kourt have the most insane body, she lives such a healthy and fit lifestyle. Just in time for summer, if you want to get flat abs like Kourt and lose 5 pounds fast, you have to hear her secret trick. If you’re a fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, then you know Kourtney always has her special avocado pudding on hand and it’s her trick to keeping her belly flat. Kourtney described her avocado pudding on her app, saying, “After I work out, I usually have this avocado pudding right afterwards. Not only is it quick and easy, but the protein from the avocado is a great way to start the morning. Two out of my three kids love it, too. Oh, and I LOVE that I can take it in the car!”

If you want to try the secret pudding drink for yourself, here’s the recipe and ingredients:

Ingredients

– 1 whole avocado

– 1 cup coconut milk

– 2 teaspoons honey, preferably Manuka honey

Preparation

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Serve it in a glass & enjoy it with a spoon and voilà, it’s as simple as that!

The recipe is so simple and doesn’t take much preparation at all, which is amazing and makes this snack perfect for work, home, or on-the-go! What do you guys think of Kourtney’s secret weight loss snack, will you try it out for yourself?