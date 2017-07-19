Kirk Frost Not Handing Over DNA Results To Jasmine As Long As He Can: Terrified Of Rasheeda’s Reaction

‘L&HH’ star Kirk Frost is hoping he can save his marriage with Rasheeda by waiting as long as possible to reveal his DNA results for Jasmine Washington’s baby. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Is he the father?! Kirk Frost, 48, is fighting for his marriage with wife Rasheeda, 35, and is not ready to hand over his DNA results that will claim if he is or isn’t the father to Jasmine Washington’s baby. “Kirk is burying his head in the sand and hiding from the inevitable,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Right now he’s so wrapped up in trying to get Rasheeda back, the last thing he wants to do is confirm to her and the world that he had a baby by another woman. He’s putting off handing over the results as long as he can.” It’s not clear how long Kirk is planning on avoiding the issue but he’s going to have to face it someday. “It doesn’t make any sense because there’s no way to run from this forever, but Kirk doesn’t seem to think that’s the case,” the source continued. “He’s got this crazy idea that he can still find a way to dodge this bullet and save his marriage. He’s living in total denial but that’s where his head is at.” See Kirk’s shocking text messages during his alleged affair with Jasmine here!

Kirk married Rasheeda back in 1999 and the couple have two children together. News of his possible infidelity came as a shock to many when Jasmine filed court papers in Jan. 2017 demanding he pay child support. The paternity test was soon requested and everyone’s been on edge just waiting to see if Kirk really is the father of Kannon Mekhi Washington who was born in 2016. Rasheeda was understandably heartbroken when she found out about her husband’s relationship with Jasmine and the possibility that the baby might be his just increases the pain. However, she has admitted on L&HH that if the baby is Kirk’s she would allow it to get to know her family. Now, that’s selfless!

Despite Rasheeda’s patience with Kirk up to this point, the way things ended on the most recent finale of the show proves that it may not continue to be all sunshine and roses for the couple. The highly anticipated DNA results never happened and it leads many to speculate that Kirk and his past will continue to haunt him until it ultimately ends his bond with Rasheeda. It looks like only time will tell with this situation but we hope the answers come soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kirk holding back on the DNA results? Tell us here!