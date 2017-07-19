Khloe Kardashian’s Butt Workout — 6 Moves For The Perfect Booty

Khloe Kardashian’s butt and thighs are in amazing shape, and it’s because she’s constantly doing squats and lunges — copy her booty workout below!

Khloe Kardashian is known for her intense workouts. On her app on July 19, she shared her 5-minute butt workout! “Watch me and Kourt demonstrate the six moves that will help you get the perfect booty. All you need is a BOSU ball — which you can find at the gym or purchase one — and some serious eye of the tiger…This will kick your a*s (in a good way)!” Watch the video of Khloe and Kourtney showing off their moves on her website! And here is the breakdown from trainer Don Brooks of Donamatrix Training.

“Move One: Step Up Onto Bosu. Raise knee as high as possible. Instability engages your core and booty. Progression: Dynamically pop up with control. Keep chest up and raise knee. “Breath in going down, exhale going up,” Trainer Don says.

Move Two – Knee-Ups On Upside Down Bosu — Step up and raise knee. More instability engages smaller muscles. “Knee up, right back down,” Don says.

Move Three: Squat on flipped-over Bosu –– Pulse twice at the bottom of the squat, then hold at the bottom for 10 seconds. “Stay low for 10,” Don adds.”

“Move Four: Lunge on Buso –– Tones thighs and lifts booty. Speed up to add cardio element. “Use your heel to go down onto the ball.”

Move 5: Dip back onto Bosu. Progression — repeat move with increased speed and force. Back leg should straighten.

Move 6: Dynamic side squats – Progression — flip 180 degrees as you pop up. “Push your hips forward coming up,” Don says.”

HollywoodLifers, will you try Khloe Kardashian’s thigh workout and butt workout?