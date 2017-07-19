Khloe Kardashian Fears Lamar Odom Tell-All Book Could ‘Divulge Major Family Secrets’

Another day, another tell-all. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Khloe Kardashian fears ex-husband Lamar Odom could ‘divulge major family secrets’ in his upcoming book.

Lamar Odom, 37, is about to deliver his great slam dunk — but not everyone is cheering. The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar did in fact confirm that he’s writing a tell-all about his “life,” which everyone assumes will mention Khloe Kardashian, 33, in some parts. It’s concerning to the reality star and her entire family because the power to reveal jaw-dropping secrets lies in his hands. “They’re all very concerned about this tell-all book and have reached out to ask him to be respectful,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Even though the basketballer has preached nothing but love over recent months, he’s gone of the rails before and it could happen again. “Lamar has spoken recklessly about her family in the past,” the source continues. “Khloe fears what major secrets he could reveal. While Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians try to live a good life, they are no saints. Like any family, they have skeletons in their closet which could seriously hurt their brand if revealed.” Lamar told reporters that “everything” is up for discussion in the tell-all, so let that be a warning to Khloe and everyone in her inner circle.

Lamar has not only dissed his ex-wife in the past, but also the men she’s dated. He thought James Harden was just another one of her “groupies” looking to ride the fame train and wasn’t thrilled about Tristan Thompson in the beginning either. But after a few months, he actually warmed up to the Cleveland Cavaliers player and gave Khloe his blessing to marry him. “They seem happy together,” he told Wendy Williams on her show, adding, “Good for them.” Let’s see how long these positive vibes last…

HollywoodLifers, if you were in Khloe’s position, how would you feel about Lamar’s tell-all?