Kevin Hart Laughing Off ‘BS’ Cheating Accusations — See His Epic Response

Humor is the best medicine, right? In response to the ‘bullsh*t’ Eniko Parrish cheating rumors, Kevin Hart posted a meme of himself hysterically giggling on Instagram with the caption, ‘Live laugh love.’

What else did we expect from the stand-up comedian? Kevin Hart, 38, responded to the Eniko Parrish, 32, cheating allegations in the best way he knew how, by making a joke and laughing off the drama. “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS,” he captioned a meme of himself on Instagram on July 19, adding, “Live laugh love. SMDH.” That stands for shaking my damn head. The Get Hard actor’s reaction comes mere hours after reports slammed him for allegedly betraying his pregnant wife with a mystery brunette in Miami — ON CAMERA.

There’s a jaw-dropping video going around online of a man, believed to be Kevin, and a gorgeous woman getting insanely close in the front seat of a car at 5AM. The pair were engaging in heavy PDA for a solid 20 minutes, according to Radar Online, while Eniko, a rising singer and actress, was at home alone in Los Angeles. “It’s obvious they were up to no good,” a source told the publication. “She kept looking over her shoulder and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by. His friends are in total shock. It’s disgusting that Kevin is doing this to her.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Kevin has found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal. The father-of-two, who’s expecting his third with Eniko, confessed to infidelity with his first wife, Torrei Hart. “Yes, yes people, I cheated,” he says in his comedy special, Let Me Explain. “Am I ashamed of it? No, no I’m not. Do I wish that I could take it back? No, no I don’t. Let me tell you why: You can’t evolve as a man if you never make a mistake.” Hopefully he’s learned his lesson!

