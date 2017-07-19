Kevin Hart: Watch Him Confess To Cheating On His First Wife Before New Infidelity Rumors

Uh-oh! Kevin Hart has come under fire for a video showing him getting cozy with a mystery woman! But, according to his stand-up routine, this isn’t the first time he’s gotten in hot water for allegedly cheating!

Kevin Hart, known for lovable comedy sidekick roles and a ridiculously successful stand-up act, is having himself a bad day! Why? On July 19, a video surfaced in which the pint-sized funnyman is seen getting close with a mystery brunette in a Lexus, who is not his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 32. Now, although the debate is getting heated over what exactly was going on in that Lexus, Kevin has straight admitted to cheating in the past! Not only that, he included it in his previous comedy special Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, filmed in late 2012 at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Take a peek at Kevin and Eniko’s adorable relationship through the years here!

“Yes, yes people, I cheated!” the 38-year-old performer tells the audience during his act. “Am I ashamed of it? No, no I’m not. Do I wish that I could take it back? No, no I don’t. Let me tell you why: You can’t evolve as a man if you never make a mistake. The only way that you can be perfect is to f**k up. I get it. I f**ked up! Don’t cheat!” He is referring to the alleged infidelity that supposedly contributed to the end of his first marriage to Torrei Hart. They parted ways in 2011. Although this confession isn’t exactly new, it doesn’t help his case regarding the new inflammatory allegations.

The incident, which was filmed at 5 a.m. on July 3, followed Kevin’s birthday celebration a LIV nightclub in Miami. “It’s obvious they were up to no good,” a source told Radar of Kevin and the brunette in question’s interactions in the car. “She kept looking over her shoulder and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.” The clip doesn’t explicitly show any PDA but it’s difficult be sure. Hopefully, this won’t end up in a comedy routine any time soon!

