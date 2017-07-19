Supermodel BFFs, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid star in the new Fall 2017 FENDI campaign & it’s gorgeous. Both girls look stunning in the new collection & you have to see all of the pics, here!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Gigi Hadid, 22, have both starred in FENDI campaigns on their own in the past, and have also strutted down FENDI runways together, but now these two BFFs have joined together to star in the new Fall/Winter 2017-18 campaign, F en Folie, and the photos are incredible. Not only do both girls look stunning in the photos, the new collection is amazing! What do you guys think of their new campaign — do you love it as much as we do?

Both girls look stunning in the Old-Hollywood campaign which was shot by creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, himself. Karl described the new collection, “For the FENDI Fall/Winter 2017-18 advertising campaign, I took inspiration from the new logo of the Maison, that for me is like an ‘F en Folie,’ because of its crazy and unexpected upside-down position. I chose to play with exaggerated-scale versions of this logo and with the main colours of the collection, a mix of certain blues, camel and obviously red.”

Kendall and Gigi are seriously BFF goals and the supermodels look gorgeous in matching red maxi dresses. Aside from posing together, they both looked flawless in a slew of other outfits from revealing cutout lace dresses to more covered up looks like Gigi’s long peacoats and Kendall’s long flowy dresses. We love seeing these BFFs back together again, especially since Kendall and Gigi’s younger sis, Bella, 20, have been spending a lot of time together.

What do you guys think of Kendall and Gigi’s new FENDI campaign — do you love it as much as we do?