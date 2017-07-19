Kendall Jenner’s Crop Top Workout — 7 Moves To A Flat Tummy

I love crop tops and like Kendall, I’ve been rocking them all summer. If you want to show off your abs in a crop top, do these 7 stomach moves loved by Kendall to get flat abs fast!

Kendall Jenner shared her crop top ab workout on her app and website on July 19. Just in time for summer, she’s sharing six gut-busting moves so you can look sexy in your bikini! These moves don’t require ANY equipment and you don’t need a fancy gym — you can do them anywhere! We love seeing Kendall rocking her abs while out and about. She looks amazing! There are a bunch of easy ab exercises that will work all areas — obliques, upper abs and lower abs. Here are the moves she shared on her app!

“1. Standing Elbow To Knee: 25 reps — Squat in between to engage glutes and abs.

2. Forearm Plank To High Plank: 30 seconds — Try to minimize rocking back and forth.

3. Rotating Side Plank: 20 total reps – Keep body in straight line to use obliques.”

“4. Arm / Leg Lift Plank: 15 seconds — Raise alternate arm and leg to work out entire body.

5. T-Cross Sit Up: 20 Each Side — Crunch across body to cinch waist.

6. Rope Climb: 20 seconds — Lift legs to 90 degrees and mime pulling rope to utilize upper abs.

7. Seated Twist Crunch: 20 Rotations — Raise feet off floor to challenge abs.”

These seem easy enough but you will definitely feel the burn after completing this circuit! Do it a couple times a week and you’ll have flat abs in no time!

HollywoodLifers, will you try Kendall Jenner’s ab workout to wear a crop top?