Is Kate Hudson Pregnant With A Baby Girl? — Shocking New Claim

Kate Hudson already has 2 sons, but according to a new report she’s about to become a three-time mom, reportedly expecting a daughter! And while the star’s ‘overjoyed,’ there’s one major issue — she’s not totally sure who the dad is.

Kate Hudson, 38, is known for having a super fit figure. But recently, her friends, according to a report in Star magazine, have been buzzing that the actress may be with child — and already sporting a small bump! “I’m sure the news came as a total shock to Kate,” a friend of the stars’ reportedly told the news outlet, adding that Kate’s four months along. “She must be overjoyed to be having baby number three, and even more so because she’s always wanted a little girl.” Click here to see old family pics of Kate Hudson growing up.

But despite her alleged happiness, Kate is concerned because she’s not sure who the dad is — apparently it could either be her new beau Danny Fujikawa, 30, or ex-fling Brad Pitt, 53. “Danny may think it’s his, but the fact is, Kate didn’t waste a second hooking up with Danny after the split from Brad, so I think it’s impossible at this point to know who the father might be,” the source explained. Kate and Brad reportedly started dating in secret last November before things fizzled out in March. Considering that timeline, “I wouldn’t blame Kate if she freaked out a bit when she learned she was pregnant,” the insider dished.

“I bet she immediately started scrolling through her calendar trying to see if she could narrow down the conception date so she could figure out if the baby was Brad’s or Danny’s.” Luckily, the blonde beauty and the famous actor ended things on good terms, so she “feels comfortable confiding to him about her concerns,” the source added. “Brad is a very reassuring and supportive guy. He’s the type of man who I’m sure would be more than willing to take a paternity test, and if it came back positive, he would do everything he could to help with the baby… He’s a real stand-up guy.”

Either way though, Kate’s allegedly determined to do right by Danny, who’s a Santa Monica-based guitarist and founder of Lightwave Records. “Until Brad’s paternity test is proven or disproven, she’ll probably keep Danny in the dark as a way of protecting him,” the insider said. “Kate won’t want him to know that Brad MIGHT be the dad, and will tell him only if it turns out to be true.” Apparently though, Kate hopes the alleged baby is in fact Danny’s.

“The thing is, Kate’s really in love with Danny… Unlike Brad, he doesn’t have any baggage, and he’s sidesplittingly funny,” the source said. “[Kate’s] ready to settle down with Danny and is looking forward to building a life together, and he feels the same. Right now, she’s focused on keeping herself healthy for the baby and its father — whether it’s Brad or Danny.”

