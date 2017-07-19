Kardashian & Jenner Butts: How Kim, Kylie & Khloe’s Have Gotten Bigger & Rounder

Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie — The Kardashian/Jenner women are known for a lot of things — especially their growing butt sizes! Whether it’s plastic surgery or tons of squats, each famous sister has grown a rounder, bigger backend overtime!

Real or fake? — That’s for you to decide! However, we’re here to show you the epic booty evolutions of the Kardashian/Jenner family through the years. Kris, 61, and Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim, 36, Khloe, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have all been subject to plastic surgery and injections rumors because of their seemingly growing behinds. Check out the famous family’s figures in our above gallery, and let us know what you think!

No one loves to show off their incredible curves like the Kardashians do. From sexy bikini snaps, to full-on naked selfies, the girls have got it, and they’re going to flaunt it! And, you know you love it! But, let’s break down some booty rumors, shall we? Let’s talk butt injections, which is a surgical procedure where a substance is injected into the behind to make it larger; It’s most commonly referred to the popular, Brazilian Butt Lift.

Kim, as well as her sisters, have been accused of undergoing the procedure. However, Kim has denied such allegations in the past. The reality star hit back at the rumors as recent as 2016, when she admitted to getting injections in her behind, for reasons you may have not suspected. On her app, Kim confessed to getting butt injections for her psoriasis condition [a skin condition she was diagnosed with in 2010]. Kim’s neighbor [at the time], who also happened to be a dermatologist, recommended that she receive cortisone shots, which she did. “So now, every few years, I get a cortisone shot to help combat the inflammation from my psoriasis,” she explained. Kris also has the skin condition.

The girls have been extremely candid about their backsides on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In 2015, Khloe put her booty under a medical laser [and E! cameras] for stretch marks and cellulite. And, in the clip, as seen below, Khloe admitted that she was even trying to make her booty smaller. Although, it sounded like she may have been joking.

That same year [2015], Khloe covered the Dec./Jan. issue of Redbook magazine, where she addressed all of the butt implants rumors her family’s been repeatedly plagued by. And, the family actually embraces the speculation! “Once you start getting in the tabloids claiming you have fake body parts, then it’s like, ‘Okay, I made it. Now I’m really working out,” Khloe said. “Kourtney said yesterday, ‘I got so happy because someone said I had butt implants.’ And I was like, ‘Doesn’t it make you feel good?’ She’s like, ‘I really feel good. I’ve got to keep it up!'”

Then, Khloe addressed the plastic surgery rumors, once again, during a 2016 interview. “People say I’ve had my butt done or I’ve had liposuction,” she said to New Beauty magazine, which she covered. “When I hear that I have fake body parts it frustrates me, but I also take it as a compliment. I bust my ass every day, so I get annoyed when people say I’ve had liposuction and my hard work gets discredited. Yet on the other hand, I take it as a compliment because it’s like I look that good that my butt looks fake.” You tell em’ Khloe!

It’s no secret that the entire Kardashian family works very hard to maintain their stunning figures, and they’ve never looked better!

