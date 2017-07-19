Joseline Hernandez Pens Emotional Letter To Baby Daughter After Quitting ‘L&HH’

When Joseline Hernandez announced on the July 17 season 6 finale of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ she was officially leaving the series fans were devastated. The next day she shared a letter meant for her infant daughter thanking her for giving her the strength to quit the show.

Joseline Hernandez certainly has a way with words. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to Instagram on July 18 — just one day after declaring during the season 6 reunion episode she would not be returning to the show — to thank one special person who helped her make the decision to quit: her daughter. Joseline started off her letter to her and Stevie J‘s sweet infant daughter Bonnie Bella by telling her just how different life was before she gave birth to her. “Before you I was afraid, I was lost I was clueless,” Joseline wrote to her “Momma Love.” “I’m still afraid, but you give me courage. Bonnie Bella you gave me strength to walk away from situations that were destructive to my health, my soul and well-being,” the Puerto Rican Princess wrote, clearly referencing her decision to leave LHH.

“I remember taking the test like it was yesterday!” Joseline gushed. “OMG I TOOK 3. When I went to the doctor he said ‘Honey you are 3 months pregnant!’ It was shocking, but you knew what you were doing hiding inside of me without my knowledge. You were gaining your strength so that you could transfer some to me! Strength I need it to make me a better Joseline, a better mother, a better provider. Bonnie Bella you are a strong, fearless, happy, beautiful and kind and you may not know this, but you are teaching me to be those things. You are allowing me to love myself again. You are teaching me to be kind. I was not always kind. Before you were here I’ve made a lot of mistakes publicly and I am sorry that you may one day be exposed to those mistakes. I apologize to everyone that I may have hurt during those dark moments in my life. I promise that I’m growing into a better woman each day I have you in my life!” Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 6.

“The world may never get to see my growth and I may never be able to prove to the public that I’m constantly changing, but I am evolving into a better woman and a better mother,” she wrote. “Bonnie Bella you’ve changed my life in more ways than you could imagine and you make all of the places in my life that were once incomplete whole again. Thank you for giving me the chance to be your mother. I love you dearly Momma Love!” OMG, could this letter be any more inspiring?

