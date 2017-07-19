Joseline Hernandez Flirts With Nicki Minaj After She Flaunts Curves In Sexy Pink Bondage Outfit

Look out Stevie J! Joseline Hernandez is flirting up a storm with Nicki Minaj after the she posted a sexy Instagram photo in pink bondage wear. We’ve got her sexy message to the singer.

Former LHH:ATL star Joseline Hernandez has been open about her bisexuality, so it should come as no surprise that she found a pic of Nicki Minaj in pink leather bondage clothes completely irresistible. The 34-year-old singer wore a sexy bra with cutouts nearly down to her nipples and a high-waisted pink thong, all strung together with long belts. She paired it with racy lace-up thigh high boots that showed plenty of skin. The “No Frauds” singer captioned the Instagram pic, “The other day. U asked me a question. The answer is yes.” The Puerto Rican Princess got all hot and bothered by the photo, commenting, “Ok! Send me the addy,” seeming to want to rendezvous with gorgeous Nicki to see her outfit close up.

The 30-year-old reality star has been open about her sexual fluidity, even going into detail about it in an episode in L&HH season four where she met with the Gayborhood organization about helping the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention hotline for LGBT youth. “I don’t know if you guys know, but I’m something you call, ‘Bisexual,'” she said. “I’m all for the LGBT community because I’m one of them.”

“I was gay,” Joseline confessed, saying that she liked both “girls and men.” She continued, “When I was 14, I told my oldest brother that I liked women, and he went to go tell my mother. She was like, don’t you be doing that nasty stuff, and you know, she went off on me.” Through tears she added, “Now I realized why this all happened to me. For me to tell this story and give back to people because they need it.” Now that Joseline and her baby daddy Stevie J are on the outs again, it looks like she’s exploring her options and has Nicki in her sights.

