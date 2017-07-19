John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer: Had Aggressive Tumor Surgically Removed

Oh no! Senator John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer after having a blood clot and tumor removed on July 14. The 80-year-old is now considering his treatment options.

Poor John McCain! The 80-year-old senator and former presidential candidate has been diagnosed with brain cancer. He had a blot clot removed at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, AZ on July 14, which is how doctors discovered the presence of glioblastoma, the same type of brain tumor that killed Ted Kennedy, according to CNN.

Senator McCain spent three to four hours in the operating room during the surgery. The operation is minimally invasive, and they entered through an eyebrow incision. Luckily, his doctors say that he is recovering “amazingly well” from the surgery. It sounds like things went as smoothly as possible, since his newest brain scan shows that all of the bad tissue has been removed. He’s also showing no neurological problems. However, he will need to go through cancer treatment, likely including chemotherapy and radiation. Unfortunately, neither can begin until three or four weeks from now when his incision has healed. McCain is currently recovering at home in Arizona with his family and charting his course of action for dealing with this horrible disease.

McCain has dealt with cancer before, but never this serious. He had been diagnosed with melanoma in 1993, 2000, and 2002, but none of them were invasive and all were declares Stage 0. Since then, he has been diligent with his health, going for yearly screenings. This time, CNN reports that his docs say he was feeling fatigued and less sharp than normal during his checkup on July 14. After doing a CT scan, doctors spotted a problem and had him do an MRI. Quickly after that he went in for an emergency blood clot removal. We wish him a speedy recovery and a strong battle ahead.

