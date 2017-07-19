John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer: Had Aggressive Tumor Surgically Removed

Oh no! Senator John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer after having a blood clot and tumor removed on July 14. The 80-year-old is now considering his treatment options.

Poor John McCain! The 80-year-old senator and former presidential candidate has been diagnosed with brain cancer. He had a blot clot removed at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Pheonix, AZ on July 14, which is how doctors discovered the presence of glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, according to CNN.

Senator McCain spent three to four hours in the operating room during the surgery. The operation is minimally invasive, and they entered through an eyebrow incision. Luckily, his doctors tell the outlet that he is recovering “amazingly well” from the surgery. It sounds like things went as well as possible, since brain scans show that all of the problem tissue has been removed. He’s also showing no neurological problems. However, he will need to go through cancer treatment, likely including chemotherapy and radiation. McCain is currently recovering at home in Arizona with his family and charting his course of action for dealing with this horrible disease.

Story developing…

HollywoodLifers, send your prayers to the McCain family below.