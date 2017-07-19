John Cena Explains Why He Refuses To Have Children With Fiancee Nikki Bella

There may be wedding bells in John Cena and Nikki Bella’s future, but don’t expect to see the professional wrestler pushing around a baby carriage after they exchange ‘I dos’. John refuses to have kids, and here’s why.

It’s no secret that John Cena, 40, doesn’t want kids. Heck, we never even thought he’d propose to his longtime love, Nikki Bella. But now he’s explaining why he refused to bring any children into the world with his soon-to-be wife. When asked if his position on having kids has changed, since he originally didn’t want to get married, John told Us Weekly, “No, right now it hasn’t changed. I can barely raise myself, so I just don’t know how good a dad I’ll be. I guess that’s my biggest fear. I know it’s a natural human progression to want to have kids, but right now, I’m just focused on what’s in front of me.”

It’s sad to hear John has no interest in having kids with Nikki, 33, but as we recently learned, Nikki’s okay with it — in fact, she’s “done hoping” he’ll change his mind. “John had mentioned this a long time ago when he wanted to get married. He said, ‘I just don’t want you to ever think that if I want to marry you and I marry you that means that I want to be a father,’” the Total Divas star told recently E! News. “And I told him, ‘I 100 percent agree. I know that no matter what, you don’t want to be a dad.’ So I don’t even think about that and now getting married I don’t even have hopes of a kid. If John all of a sudden one day wanted a kid? Because he’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ Well, I’m totally game and I think my ovaries will be good for a long time.”

John and Nikki became engaged on April 2 during Wrestlemania 33, and John told Us Weekly they plan on getting married before the end of next year.

