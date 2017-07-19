Is it just us, or does Jessica Alba have the cutest baby bump EVER?! The soon-to-be-mommy-of-three showed off her growing tummy in a bikini while enjoying some fun in the sun with her fam.

Jessica Alba, 36, just revealed that she’s pregnant on July 17, and two days later she let her growing bump hang out on a family vacation to Hawaii! We didn’t expect her belly to be so big already. She hasn’t revealed her due date, but it looks like it may be sooner than we thought! Click through the gallery above to see all of the pics of her bump.

Jess seems to be having a great time in paradise with her two children Honor Marie Warren, 9, and Haven Garner Warren, 6, as well as her handsome hubby Cash Warren, 38. The family spent the day lounging in the sun, playing in the sand, and even hanging out on a paddleboard together! Despite her growing tummy, Jessica was still plenty active and rocked a cute graphic bikini while sunbathing. She also has an empire-waist cover-up that matches to complete the look. We love it!

Jessica announced the happy news on July 17, and it was so sweet! Jessica created a gif with her two daughters, with each of them holding a number balloon. Her oldest daughter held a one, her youngest held a two, and then she herself held up a three while rubbing her tummy. We couldn’t think of a more adorable way to share such big news!

HollywoodLifers, how far along do you think Jessica is after seeing her baby bump for the first time? Let us know what you think!