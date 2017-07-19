Jake Paul Slams ‘Absurd’ Neighbors After Accusations He’s ‘Terrorizing’ Them With Pranks

Jake Paul’s neighbors may not care for his behavior, but he doesn’t want to take their complaints. On July 19, the YouTube star slammed the haters who accused him of terrorizing the neighborhood with pranks!

YouTube star Jake Paul wants to set the record straight on who is really causing the problems in his neighborhood. After residence who live near Jake complained about the many antics that go on, on his property, including the pranks for his vlog and the behavior of the fans who are constantly around hoping to see him — Jake took to his vlog on July 19 to explain that he and his crew really aren’t the ones at fault. “This situation guys — so basically, as you saw in yesterday’s vlog, our neighbors hate us,” Jake tells the camera while standing in his house with his team. “As you know before, they’ve tried to send us like a legal letter to get us to stop filming the vlogs, which they cannot do. They say that we’re like these terrible people and we’re a menace to like the whole entire neighborhood. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. The truth is they are just as bad as us.” Ah, snap!

“There are multiple times and situations where they are just absolutely absurd,” he continued. “They call the cops on us on a day to day bases for no reason. They call parking enforcement over to give us tickets. I think last week we had over $1,000 in tickets for parking our cars in the street in front of our own house. They cuss at the Jake Paulers. Like little 12-year-old, 13, 14-year-old — you guys — they cuss at you guys telling you to go home telling you guys that you are idiots. … And it gets better, it gets better. Not only this, they try to hire inspectors from the city to come inside of our house to say that we’re doing things illegally inside of our own house.” Click here to see pics of YouTube star’s biggest scandals.

Jake then explained some of the neighbors are actually seriously harassing his fans. “Some nights when I’m trying to go to sleep some of the neighbors come over drunk and start cussing at us telling us that they want to fight us, throwing beer onto, again, kids and we have the footage,” Jake said before showing a horrifying clip of an allegedly drunk man yelling at young fans. “You’re all just a bunch of f**kin little girls,” the man says while trying to get them to leave. “You’re all his b**ches.”

“They are old people trying to bring down us millennials and make us look bad,” Jake continued. “Yes we’re both at fault, like yes we do crazy things. But the amount of crazy things that we do, it’s in our house, it’s in our backyard, it’s in our front yard. It does not affect them at all and they are trying to bring us down. Which is completely unacceptable because these videos, the Jake Paulers, are inspiring millions of people around the world. We are making a difference, working harder every day, smiling every day, getting better as a person every day, and dabbing on them haters every day. … The fact they are trying to stop that really shows how selfish they are.”

However, after Jake’s rant about his neighbors, he decided to “be the bigger person and apologize to them.” He went to some of the houses in the neighborhood asking if the home owners would speak with him before calling the cops. “We’re trying to be the bigger people,” Jake said to the camera after making his way around the neighborhood. “We’re gonna be quieter, or at least try to be, and work toward getting better as being neighbors.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jake’s reaction to his neighbors’ complaints? Let us know below!