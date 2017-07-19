Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: Is He Trying To Get Her Parents’ Permission To Propose? — Report

Is Zayn Malik finally getting ready to propose to Gigi Hadid? YES, but not before he gets her ‘rents permission, as sources claim in a July 19 report. Ooh!

Zayn Malik, 23, wants to propose to Gigi Hadid, 21, but not before he gets Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid‘s blessing, an insider claims to OK! in their July 31 issue. “Zayn is worried they’ll say no, since he’s had a failed engagement before,” the source tells the mag, undoubtedly referring to his 2015 breakup with Perrie Edwards, “But he knows it’s the proper thing to do.” Sounds like he’s quite traditional — so sweet!

“He wants to propose by the end of the summer, so he’s been trying to work out a time to see Mohamed,” the source adds, “But it’s proved harder than he anticipated. It’s really adding to his nerves!” Oh, Zayn has nothing to worry about. Asking the love of his life to marry him will probably earn an instant “yes!”

Gigi and Zayn have been dating since fall 2015. They were spotted leaving Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after party in Los Angeles together, and by the end of November, Zayn was tweeting pics of himself wearing Gigi’s eyeglasses. Fast-forward to summer 2017, where they’re going strong and posing for sexy-as-hell couple’s photo shoots! Love it.

Meanwhile, Zayn has become more open to talking about his GF in the press. “I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me,” the “Pillowtalk” singer gushed in a recent interview. “We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.” Aww!

A rep for Zayn had no comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zayn and Gigi will get married someday? Tell us if you want them to get engaged soon!