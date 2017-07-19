Selena Gomez: Friends Think She’s ‘Crazy’ As She Frets About Turning 25

Selena Gomez has a milestone birthday coming up, but it may not be a very happy one. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the singer is not looking forward to turning 25, as she thinks it’s ‘too old.’

Bust out the champagne cause our little Selena Gomez will turn a quarter of a century old on July 22! Hmm, maybe we should hold off actually, as a source close to the “Bad Liar” songstress has told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Selena isn’t exactly thrilled about her upcoming birthday. “She really can’t believe that she is turning 25,” insider said of Selena. “She continues to joke about being too old. And every one of her friends knows she is mostly joking, but also believes she really thinks 25 is actually old. They have been brushing those thoughts away and keep telling her she’s crazy and that she is in the prime of her life, looks amazing and that she should enjoy it to the fullest. And she is.”

“She is totally looking forward to her birthday, but she sometimes can’t believe she has reached what she calls a ‘milestone birthday,'” the source said. “Every time a birthday comes around she always looks to her mom. Her mom was so young when she had Selena and had to become an adult so early in life and Selena feels that she has so much more to prove and learn herself and she wants to become the perfect adult and person she sees her mother as, she just thought she would do it before she was 25. So that has a little to do with her thinking that 25 is supposedly an old age.”

We really hope Selena isn’t freaked out too much, as turning 25 is nothing to fret about! She has an amazing career, family, body and the best boyfriend ever in The Weeknd, 27! An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Selena’s beau wants her to join him in Paris for her big birthday, so maybe that trip will calm her nerves!

