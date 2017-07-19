Jennifer Garner & Chris Pine In Hot New Secret Romance? — Report Claims Yes

Jennifer Garner has reportedly entered the dating pool, and she’s hooked a new man, according to a new report. She and actor, Chris Pine are allegedly involved in a secret romance! And, Ben Affleck apparently knows all about it…

Well, what do we have here? Jennifer Garner and Chris Pine? — Who would have thought! “Chris and Jen have been seeing each other on the down-low for a little while now,” according to OK! magazine‘s latest issue. “They meet up whenever their schedules allow and their attraction towards each other is only growing.” So, how did this all come about? — After meeting at a charity event in 2011, the source says Chris, 36, and Jennifer, 45, got along wonderfully, and bonded over a “shared sense of humor,” and “talked nonstop.” However, at the time, Jen was married to her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck, 44.

But, fast-forward four years later [2015] and Ben and Jen called it quits. Once Jen was single, a mutual friend, who starred alongside Chris in the 2012 action comedy, This Means War, allegedly set the pair up. And, “she said yes immediately,” the source claims. Soon after, Jen and Chris reportedly went on their first date together in May 2017; a night out at LA’s Sunset Tower. “Word is she was a bit nervous, understandably,” the insider says, adding, “But, Chris kept the mood light and she ended up having a wonderful time.”

Since then, Chris and Jen have reportedly been spending time together whenever they can. Their alleged hangouts consist of low key dinner dates, afternoon hikes, and secret hookups at his LA home, according to the mag. And, things are reportedly going great. “Chris has been a breathe of fresh air for Jen,” the source says. “He’s young and dynamic and really makes her feel sexy again. And, he’s thrilled to be dating someone so grounded and experienced… This is the first time in years he’s really connected with someone more intimately.”

As for Jen? — A friend of the actress tells the mag that she’s not afraid of getting hurt. Jen reportedly doesn’t consider her relationship with Chris to be too serious, yet. “She’s just having fun,” the friend says. “It’s been a long time since she’s been with another man and she’s excited.”

The actress has reportedly been telling her close friends about her new romance. And, get this — Jen even shared the news with her ex, Ben, the mag claims. “He freaked out at first,” the source says. “But, Jen told him it wasn’t about getting one up on him; she did it out of respect and a sense of duty to their family. She wanted to let him know that she won’t be introducing Chris to their kids — and she asked Ben for the same courtesy for now.”

The source was referring to Ben’s new flame, Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsay Shookus. The news of Ben’s new relationship came about in the beginning of July, when the pair stepped out together in LA; they reportedly had a dinner date at Hollywood hotspot, Giorgio Baldi. The blonde producer was also said to have been photographed at Ben’s LA home on June 8. And, she and Ben seem to have a lot in common. Lindsay was also married once, to SNL employee, Kevin Miller. The two have one child together.

As you may know, Ben and Jen separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and they share three children together — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The pair officially filed for divorce in April 2017, with Jen reportedly making the first move. Although they are no longer together, both Ben and Jen have remained amicably close.

Jennifer and Chris have not commented on the romance reports. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to representatives for both stars, as well as Ben.

