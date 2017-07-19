Harry Styles Made Everyone’s Dreams Come True At ‘Dunkirk’ Premiere — Including Mine

Harry Styles showed so much love and gratitude for his fans at the premiere of his first major feature film ‘Dunkirk’ and I was able to witness it all. Now, I’m an ever bigger fan.

Last night, July 18, I had the incredible opportunity to attend the red carpet premiere of Christopher Nolan‘s highly-anticipated film Dunkirk. Not only is the movie being helmed as brilliant, but it is also Harry Styles’ feature film debut, making it all the more exciting. On probably the biggest red carpet of my career thus far, I anxiously awaited my first-ever Harry sighting and was completely amazed by his charisma and excitement when seeing his huge crowd of screaming fans. Oh yes, the Stylers came out to watch their favorite singer make his big film break, and he showed them serious love. Instead of spending time answering repetitive questions and posing for photos in a big, air conditioned tent, Harry stood outside in the humidity and beating summer sun to hug, kiss and pose with his fans. It was truly something special to see.

When Harry finally did make his way inside and the ear-piecing screams subsided, he took the time to flash his toothy, kind of dorky in an adorable way grin and discuss his excitement for Dunkirk. His fellow cast mates couldn’t rave about the former One Directioner more and Nolan swears that Harry went through a grueling audition process before earning his role in the film. The “Sweet Creature” singer made his way down the carpet and toward me — as I stood there sweating, blushing and overcome with emotions I’ve never felt before that can only be described as true love — all of the normal things that happen when Harry Styles is five feet away from you. All that could come out of my mouth at that very important, once in a lifetime moment was… “Harry, blow me a kiss!” (LOL, embarrassing?!) I may not have gotten my kiss, but the man himself did turn around and flash me a peace sign. So, it was something, and it was heartfelt (probably). As he left, the ear-piercing screams commenced and Harry started to take more photos and talk with fans before entering the theater.

The point is, sometimes we feel that celebrities are so far away from us. We can’t imagine them living like us, having similar problems as us or even wanting to interact with us at all. And hey, some don’t. But others really do. Our Editor-in-Chief Bonnie Fuller first humanized celebrities when she came up with the “Celebs, they’re just like us!” section of Us Weekly in 2002, and moments like mine at the Dunkirk premiere bring them even more down to earth, from their reactions to their gratitude. Harry wasn’t just being a “class act” or “doing his fans a favor,” Harry was taking the time be with his fans because he understands that he is who he is because of them. It’s important to understand and appreciate that, no matter who you are. So, Harry, good for you for taking the time to love and cherish your fans. But next time, you better blow me that kiss. See evidence below:

I tried to get @Harry_Styles to blow me a kiss & all he gave me was a peace sign. Ugh, rockstars. #Dunkirk pic.twitter.com/mx84dhCtlm — Ali Stagnitta (@alistagnitta) July 18, 2017

