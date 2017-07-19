‘Odd Mom Out’s Jill Kargman Reveals If Friend Gwyneth Paltrow Will Appear On The Show

‘Odd Mom Out’ fans! Don’t be surprised if you see Gwyneth Paltrow joining in on the chaos on the Upper East Side! The show’s leading lady, Jill Kargman EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com what’s to come!

For those of you who didn’t know, Odd Mom Out star, Jill Kargman, 43, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, are a pretty tight Hollywood duo. And, when Jill visited HollywoodLife.com in New York City, she revealed that she’s spoken to Gwyneth about guest-starring on the hit Bravo show! “I asked her [to come on the show] this year,” Jill told us EXCLUSIVELY, adding that it may be a challenge to get Gwyneth on the show, because she resides in LA. “It’s hard for her to tear herself away from the kids and I get it,” Jill admitted. Nonetheless, the hilarious actress gushed that she would “love” to have her good friend, Gwyneth appear in Odd Mom Out! We’re keeping our fingers crossed!

While Gwyneth’s potential Odd Mom Out cameo is still up in the air, Jill explained why she would be the perfect addition to the cast. “Gwyneth is very into all of the trends that these Upper East Side moms would want,” Jill explained of the show, which takes place in New York City. “She’s kind of the style icon for a lot of the moms I see. They all want to be her, and dress like her; they want to do whatever she’s doing, because she looks so good for her age! Period.” And, we couldn’t agree more!

As for Jill — Well, she’s admittedly the opposite of Gwyneth. “For me, I’m such a lazy a-s,” she quipped. “I don’t have Gwyneth’s discipline. I don’t think I could do a cleanse if I tried.” We feel you, Jill. The Odd Mom Out frontrunner was referring to Gwyneth’s healthy lifestyle. After all, Gwyneth is the creator behind the popular modern, lifestyle website Goop. The site provides its readers with health-centric recipes and cutting-edge wellness tips.

Meanwhile, Jill took us back in time, when she reminisced about her school days with Gwyneth! Yes, the actresses walked the school hallways together. What a small world, right? “We went to an all girls uniform school,” Jill recalled. “Gwyneth was wonderful because she was kind of a mentor for me in my singing group.” Jill even confessed that she and Gwyneth were in an a-cappella group together, just like in the popular film, Pitch Perfect! Talk about squad goals!

Jill let us in on the adorable moment that Gwyneth solidified her membership into the group. “I was going up the stairs and she was going down the stairs, and she kind of squeezed my hand like, ‘You’re in.’ It was really sweet.” Jill revealed that, to this day, she and Gwyneth are still close. “We’ve stayed in touch all these years. She’s just a great person,” Jill said. Awe!

