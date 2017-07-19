Gwen Stefani’s Sons Are Dressing Exactly Like Blake Shelton: See Their Cute Country Looks

Blake Shelton may not be considered a ‘fashion icon,’ but to Gwen Stefani’s sons, he certainly has style! The youngsters admire him so much, they’re even copying his look, & it’s the cutest! See their mini-me outfits.

From rockstars to country boys! While Gwen Stefani‘s, 47, three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 51, used to sport black skinny jeans and Vans sneakers, more and more frequently, they can be spotted in cowboy boots and camo. Their new style muse? Gwen’s boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41! And on their latest family trip, Kingston, 11; Zuma, 8; and Apollo, 3, are looking more like the country singer than ever — plaid button-downs and all. Click to see pics of Gwen and Blake at Disney with her kids.

Living it up during an Oklahoma getaway on July 17, Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo hit up the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, and the boys were totally Blake’s mini-me’s. The gang visited the museum to learn about Native American culture, and we love how they documented their entire fun-filled day on Snapchat. In the Snaps, Kingston can be seen matching Blake — almost to a tee — in a plaid button-down shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. Zuma sported a camouflage hunting shirt and wayfarer glasses, while little Apollo rocked camo shorts and T-shirt. Total twins, right?

To get to the cultural center, the group of five took a helicopter from the “Honey Bee” singer’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, home to the exhibit, which was about 30 miles away, according to US Weekly. Once there, they got to check out various artifacts, maps, and even watch a demonstration by tribal dancers and musicians. But of course no trip to a museum is complete without a visit to the gift shop! At the center’s store, they reportedly made a few purchases, with Blake taking home a hand-carved knife with a beaded handle and Apollo receiving a stuffed animal.

Blake also shared a photo from their visit, tweeting, “Had an incredible time today at the Chickasaw Cultural Center!! Can’t believe I haven’t seen it before!” Later in the day, the fam went boating out on the lake. Our hearts totally melted when Blake jumped off the boat’s top deck with Gwen’s boys. The fashion designer shared a photo of her man and Kingston midair, writing, “#goodtimes.” Aw!

