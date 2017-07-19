Ed Sheeran Hilariously Trolls Haters After His Controversial ‘Game Of Thrones’ Appearance

Ed Sheeran abandoned Twitter after getting dragged for his ‘Game Of Thrones’ cameo, but he hasn’t given up the fight! Ed clapped back at his haters by delivering a powerful, one-word response.

Much like a horde of White Walkers attacking The Wall, online trolls ambushed Ed Sheeran, 26, following his appearance on the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. The onslaught of hate, criticism and rudeness was too much for his defenses. The “Shape Of You” singer deleted his Twitter and it looked as if the trolls had won the war. Yet, the man who may or may not have played Symon Silver Tongue wasn’t dead. Instead, he returned to the stronghold of Instagram, where he launched a new offensive against his haters. His counter-attack was so powerful, he only needed one word to shut everyone down!

“Sup,” Ed posted on July 18, sharing a picture of him in his GoT gear. Boom. It seems that Ed wasn’t going to let anyone take away his pride from appearing on the hit HBO show. While he hasn’t revealed the exact reason he left Twitter, his scene on GoT received some mixed criticism. While it was nice to have an actual singer possibly play a musical character, other people have called Ed’s cameo “irrelevant” and pointless. Ed actually told The Sun on July 3 – weeks before his GoT cameo – that he had fallen out of love with the social media platform because “one [bad] comment ruins your day,” and that he was already “[coming] off it.”

That’s good to know. It would be horrible if he were to delete his Instagram after his next major television cameo. Ed will pulling a Ryan Gosling – sorta – by appearing on The Simpsons. On the episode “Haw-Haw Land,” part of the upcoming 29th season, Ed will portray a musician Brendan who becomes the number one crush of Lisa Simpson, according to Entertainment Weekly. Ed will be thrust into a love triangle between him, Lisa and her ex, Nelson Muntz.

This role may be a dream come true for Ed, who’s a die-hard Simpsons fan. Ed even has a tattoo of Blinky, the three-eyed fish. When Simpsons producer Mike Scully heard that Ed practically bleeds yellow, he told the show’s executive producer Al Jean. “We had a perfect part for him,” Al told EW. “So we said, ‘Oh, great, we’ll have him do this!’ And we recorded him over the phone from England.” Ed was over the moon when his character was revealed, saying on Instagram that this “year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on.” Even though he’s off Twitter, it seems that no one is going to stop Ed from living his best life.

