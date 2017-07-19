Did Kris Jenner Get Butt Implants? Check Out These Pics

Kris Jenner’s booty looks… different. The momager was photographed in Italy on July 8 wearing a polka dot dress that really highlighted her larger and curvier derriere. Now, reports are speculating that she had butt implants.

Look at those buns, hun! Following her trip to Portofino, Italy earlier this month, Kris Jenner, 61, is the latest victim in her family to come under fire for supposedly getting cosmetic surgery. Butt implants to be exact. “It’s possible that Kris has undergone either a Brazilian butt lift which uses unwanted fat from other parts of the body to enhance the buttocks or the placement of butt implants,” plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn tells Star Magazine. The publication uses a side-by-side comparison of her backside, one from 2014 and one from this year — and you can see there’s a big difference in size and shape! Check it out below!

If Kris really did get butt implants, it could be the result of body shaming from online hecklers. Maybe it’s an insecurity thing? She was recently slammed on Instagram for allegedly Photoshopping her face onto someone else’s younger-looking body — and did not take the harsh criticism very well. The mother-of-six was so “embarrassed by the accusations,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hardly ever posts pictures where she’s so naked, and on the one day she does, it blows up in her face. It’s frustrating because she’s been working really hard at the gym and her body looks phenomenal.”

The only question is, is it all natural? The Kardashian/Jenner family has been plagued with surgery rumors for so long that it’s hard to tell anymore. Their world famous booties were the first to come under fire, as haters targeted Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner the most out of all the sisters. Next came the lip injections. The youngest of the bunch confessed to having temporary fillers but followers also questioned Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner over their pouts. It may be a long time until this family shuts down the surgery hype once and for all.

