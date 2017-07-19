Did ‘L&HH’ Star Amina Get Surgery To Improve Her Smile? — Pics Of Her Gorgeous Teeth

Wow! Amina Buddafly’s smile is looking like a million watts, and a new report claims that the ‘L&HH’ star had dental surgery to get it that way! Click to see pics of her dazzling new look.

We’ve been blinded by Amina Buddafly’s smile! The Love & Hip Hop star seemed to debut a bright new grill on her Instagram on July 19. In the gorgeous pics, she’s flashing her pearly whites alongside her adorable daughter, and the duo looks so cute and happy together! MTO reports that her noticeably more dazzling smile was thanks to dental surgery. Scroll down for the shocking before and after pics!

Quite frankly, we don’t think Amina needed to do anything to her smile. Her teeth were already beautiful! However, she now looks way more confident flashing them. Her teeth seem a little larger, a bit whiter, and slightly straighter, and they look amazing! Scrolling through her Instagram feed, you very rarely see Amina smile showing her teeth, until the new set of photos on July 19. If she did get surgery and it made her feel better giving a shameless grin, we’re happy for her! See pics of Love & Hip Hop: New York, here!

We can’t help but wonder if Amina made the change because she’s getting ready to start dating. It seems likely that she and Peter Gunz will break up soon after his love child drama and dealing with the love triangle with his ex Tara Wallace. We’re sure we’ll get to see it all unfold on Love & Hip Hop: New York eventually!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Amina’s new pearly whites? Why do you think she went for a new look? Let us know!