Demi Lovato is unapologetically badass in her new music video, and we’re obsessed. WATCH her throw the party of the year in the visual for ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ here!

Demi Lovato, 24, dropped her “Sorry Not Sorry” music video today, July 19, and we’re here for it. Of course, she looks as sexy as ever as she mingles at the star-studded party in the visual — and is that Paris Hilton and Wiz Khalifa that we see? Too good. Watch it above!

Demi and her friends let loose in a decked-out California mansion, flaunting colorful outfits, and Snapchat-style clips are integrated throughout the video for the sake of authenticity. Where was our invite to this epic pool party, Demi?!

The “Cool for the Summer” singer also shared a heartfelt note when she released the new song. “[This] is the first of many songs that I’ve been working on, and I can’t wait for you guys to hear all of them,” Demi wrote. “I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before. This is an anthem for anyone who’s ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f*cking savage!!!” (Our favorite line in the song is probably “You f*ckin’ with a savage,” and it looks like Demi feels the same.”

Check out more of the lyrics to “Sorry Not Sorry:”

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ’cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

