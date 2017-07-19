Demi Lovato ‘Loving’ Being Compared To Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato’s bright and colorful new music video for her hit ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is causing a lot of fans to compare her to other former Disney stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. But guess what: she loves it!

Demi Lovato, 24, Miley Cyrus, 24, and Selena Gomez, 24, were all acting on the Disney Channel around the same time and are the same age, so people often compare their careers. The trend continued on July 19, when Demi dropped her new “Sorry Not Sorry” video. It was super flashy and fun and hot, and definitely gave us Bangerz vibes. So, is Demi pissed that fans are once again drawing parallels to her peers? Click here to see pics of the “Sorry Not Sorry” video.

“Demi usually hates being compared to Miley and Selena but this is one time she’s loving it, because she’s on the top,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A lot of people have pointed it out to her and she’s making a big effort not to gloat, but damn straight it feels good to be beating them.” Demi’s hit quickly rushed to the top of the charts, hitting Top 5 on the iTunes US chart, and over 18 million streams in just one week!

Miley’s “Malibu” and Selena’s “Fetish” are also great songs, but “Sorry Not Sorry” just has that “song of the summer” vibe that we’re obsessing over right now. As a matter of fact, she’s just as obsessed with it herself! “She’s so proud of her song and is overall just very happy right now,” said the source. “She feels like she’s living her best life.” You deserve it, girly!

