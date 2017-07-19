Lady Gaga & Christian Carino: Are They Planning Star-Studded Traditional Wedding?

Lady Gaga and her talent agent BF Christian Carino went public at the 2017 Super Bowl, and now a July 19 report claims that they’re engaged and in wedding planner mode! So what does Gaga’s dream day look like?

Lady Gaga, 31, and Christian Carino, 48, are about to make it official, as sources claim to In Touch magazine. The ball started rolling during the 4th of July weekend, when Christian asked Gaga’s parents for permission! “Family means a lot to Gaga, and Christian knew that asking for permission before popping the question was the right thing to do,” the insider tells the mag. Her dad Joe was “ecstatic,” “and he and [mom] Cynthia happily gave their seal of approval,” the source added. Aww!

Now, they’re planning not one, but two over-the-top ceremonies, as the report claims. “At the moment, they’re planning on getting married in Italy (“Champagne will be flowing throughout the day, and appetizers will be served before guests sit down for a five course Italian feast”) and Malibu,” another source shares. “Both Christian and Lady Gaga are proud of their Italian heritage, so they’d love to go back to their roots and are talking about eloping in an intimate ceremony in Italy.” The “Bad Romance” singer apparently “wants a traditional Catholic wedding for the actual vows and ceremony,” according to the insider, and a “huge, no-expense-spared party” will take place at her mansion in Malibu.

Naturally, Christian is on the same page as his fiancee! “He works in the music industry and is a real showman, just like Gaga. He loves the glitz and the theatrics,” the source says of his taste in nuptials. Of course, the guest list will be unbelievable — Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Bradley Cooper and Justin Bieber will all be invited, according to another insider. “It’ll be the celebrity wedding of the year!” the source gushes.

Yeah, this reception sounds off the hook. “She’s thinking about a costume-themed party and wants to have a dressing room on hand with an array of jeweled masks, capes, feathered boas, hats, and headdresses for the guests to choose from,” one insider reveals. “And don’t be surprised if there are horses and peacocks roaming around the grounds, too. Gaga wants this to be a party that no one will soon forget.”

Oh, and we can’t forget about the wedding dress. “Donatella Versace has offered to make Gaga a custom Versace gown, which they’ll design together,” an insider claims. “Gaga has already put together a vision board of ideas: The dress will be long, white, and fitted with a dramatic veil.” Can’t wait!

