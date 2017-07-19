Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman & More Over 50 Stars Show Off Stunning Figures In Swimsuits

Defying time! So many Hollywood stars are rocking better bodies than ever after they cross the big 5-0. We’ve got pics of Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and more who are flaunting their swimsuit bods with pride.

Age is nothing but a number when it comes to Hollywood beauties maintaining their to-die-for figures once they cross the half century mark. Turning 50 used to be something that stars dreaded, but no more! Halle Berry turned the big 5-0 in Aug. of 2016 and her body has never looked better! She’s not afraid of flaunting her bikini figure which she did on Instagram on July 18. Gravity has been very kind to the Oscar winner as her famous curves are still as perky and fabulous as ever.

Nicole Kidman turned 50 in June but you’d never know it from looking at her super tight bod. She still looks incredible and just displayed her tight body on the August 2017 cover of Love magazine in a sexy red swimsuit. Salma Hayek is another 50-year-old movie star whose bikini body absolutely rocks, with her famous curves as fabulous as ever. She’s proud of how great she looks and regularly posts swimsuit pics of her poolside to her social media.

Model Cindy Crawford passed the mid-century mark in 2016 and she can still rock a bikini like nobody’s business. She claims to work out in 75 minute sessions three times a week, but it also helps that she’s genetically blessed with her long legs that once made her the most in-demand model in the world. Her fellow catwalk queen Elle Macpherson, 53, also has defied time, and her nickname “The Body” still fits as she’s constantly photographed in bikinis. She hasn’t aged a day since the 1980’s, when she was a five time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl.

Speaking of former SI cover girls, Christie Brinkley is 63 and just appeared in the 2017 swimsuit edition alongside her daughters and still has the dangerous curves that made her famous. At an age where most women wouldn’t be caught dead in skimpy swimwear, the stunning blonde has a body that defies time. Sharon Stone is 59-years-old and can rock the teeniest of bikinis with her famous bod. She attributes it to good old fashioned hard work — exercise and a strict diet — and it sure pays off.

Demi Moore at 54 seems to be aging backwards, as her figure is even hotter now than when she was younger. She famously flaunted her body in a tiny black bikini in Charlie’s Angels 2 when she was in her early 40’s, and put her younger co-stars to shame. Years later, Demi has still got it! Model/Actress Elizabeth Hurley is 52 and her curves are still so enviable that she uses herself to help model her mega-successful swimsuit brand. 53-year-old actress Courteney Cox can still rock a bikini with total pride in her tight bod. She shows more skin now than she did in her Friends days!

